Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Metro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Metro stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Metro has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

