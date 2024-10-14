MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at JMP Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

MGM opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

