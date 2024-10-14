Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $107.97. Approximately 4,058,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,240,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

