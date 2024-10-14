Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 50 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £139 ($181.91).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 1.6 %

MAB stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 273.50 ($3.58). 90,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,819. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,971.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

