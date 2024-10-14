MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiX Telematics stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. MiX Telematics accounts for about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned 0.92% of MiX Telematics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.