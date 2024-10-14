Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOD. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.53. 131,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 311.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

