Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. 952,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.83 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

