Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $152.76 million and $3.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00046228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,100,944 coins and its circulating supply is 913,338,824 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,140,950,638 with 913,236,003 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.16707476 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,230,614.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

