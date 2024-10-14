Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.68 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $158.20 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00044193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,212,932 coins and its circulating supply is 913,412,602 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

