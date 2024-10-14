Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $646,000.

Shares of MSDL opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

