MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $614.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $605.59 on Friday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.36. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.