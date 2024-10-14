Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 204,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MLI opened at $72.84 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $74.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

