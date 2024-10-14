Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 60,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,609,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 97,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,343,525. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,413,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,711,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

