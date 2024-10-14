Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 1.8% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 73,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 509,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

