Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 968,978 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

