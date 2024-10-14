Myro Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.35 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Myro has a market cap of $119.66 million and $25.35 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myro has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00255478 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.11094947 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $22,593,265.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

