Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $4,206.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 746.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,382.83 or 0.39991688 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

