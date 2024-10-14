NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

VYX stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

