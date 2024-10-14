NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.86 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.91 billion and $283.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00007514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00045088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,159,661 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,607,884 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,069,209 with 1,214,517,877 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.78116638 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $249,461,424.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

