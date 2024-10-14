Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $712.10 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $712.10 million and $38.51 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,700.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.15 or 0.00545129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00101188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00236310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00074628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

