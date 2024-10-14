Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.14. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 42,296 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

