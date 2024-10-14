Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $163.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIX

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

NBIX opened at $115.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.