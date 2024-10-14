New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Up 65.6% in September

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NMFCZ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.00. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

