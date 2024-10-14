NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. NEXT has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

