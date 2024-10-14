Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. 884,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,298. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 460,739 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,550,000 after purchasing an additional 678,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

