NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

NFI Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NFYEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.78. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Get NFI Group alerts:

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.