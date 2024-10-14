Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,227,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 20,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,046.2 days.

Nongfu Spring Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NNFSF opened at $4.25 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

