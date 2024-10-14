Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,227,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 20,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,046.2 days.
Nongfu Spring Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NNFSF opened at $4.25 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.
About Nongfu Spring
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nongfu Spring
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.