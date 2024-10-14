Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,227,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 20,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,046.2 days.

Nongfu Spring Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NNFSF opened at $4.25 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

About Nongfu Spring

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.