Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noodles & Company
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Noodles & Company
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.