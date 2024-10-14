Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noodles & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $99,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.