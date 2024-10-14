NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. NOV has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

