Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.42. 244,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,299. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

