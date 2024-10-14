Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,857. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

