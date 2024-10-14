Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $388,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $614.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,244. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.