Novare Capital Management LLC Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT remained flat at $80.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,208,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

