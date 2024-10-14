Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,942,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,982,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.44. 383,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

