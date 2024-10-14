Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.96. 2,062,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.