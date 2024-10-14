Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.52. 890,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,848. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

