Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $115.02. 52,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,245. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

