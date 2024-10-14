Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

