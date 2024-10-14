Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

