Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

