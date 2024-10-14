Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 64626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 288,663 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,190,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

