NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $139.53 and last traded at $138.99. Approximately 76,364,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 420,685,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.80.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,236,270 shares of company stock valued at $376,316,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

