Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $54.76 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.