Octopus Apollo VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Down 7.6 %
OAP3 stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile
