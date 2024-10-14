Octopus Apollo VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Down 7.6 %

OAP3 stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

