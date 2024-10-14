Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 223.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $199.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.