Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 17,650 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 441,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $95.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

