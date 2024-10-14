Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 77,336 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,336 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Permian Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PR opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.