Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 3,610 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

