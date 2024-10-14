Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

