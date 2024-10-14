Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.